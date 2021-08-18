On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Steven talks about the trade for Greg Little and what that means for the Dolphins offensive line after a rocky performance vs the Bears last Saturday. Steven also talks about Tua’s performance vs the Bears, how the secondary looked spectacular in that game as well and gives a few thoughts overall on the Dolphins performance vs Chicago. Plus, with the Eagles releasing Kerryon Johnson, someone who Miami considered signing a few months back, should the Dolphins consider adding the running back now? All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



