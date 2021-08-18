The Miami Dolphins fell to the Chicago Bears 20-13 in their first preseason game, and while preseason does not mean much in the grand scheme of things, there were some noteworthy takeaways from the game. One being WR Lynn Bowden Jr. improving his chances of making the 53-man roster with his play on Saturday.

Bowden did not have a monster game against the Bears but did show consistent production whenever he was on the field in a game where snaps were divided amongst the entire team. Bowden’s four receptions led the team on Saturday, and he had the most receiving yards amongst the wide receivers. The second-year player showcased his skillset by catching passes in traffic, making guys miss, and getting extra yards after the catch. With Bowden’s performance, he improved his chances of earning a roster spot in a very competitive receiving room. Towards the end of last season, Bowden was getting many snaps, and fans noticed his versatility and potential; as training camp approached, many were excited to see how he would compete in this talented receiving group.



This offseason, the Dolphins strengthened their wide receiver room by bringing in Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller, creating a lot of competition for the other guys in the group. Players like DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson are basically guaranteed to make the final roster, so there is a lot of contention for those last spots. Throughout training camp, big plays have been made by almost every receiver, and fans were curious to see how much that would translate in Miami’s first preseason game. Bowden leads the pack against Chicago, and the former Kentucky Wildcat improved his chances of making the team.