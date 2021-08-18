On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins played their first game of the 2021 preseason against the Chicago Bears, losing 20-13 in the Windy City. With all that went on last season, Tua’s performance was always going to be under the microscope as the 2021 season grows closer.

As any team does with their starter, the Dolphins monitored Tua’s performance by only playing him for a handful of snaps, with the former Alabama QB having just eleven attempts.

Here is why there is the reason for optimism regarding Tua’s performance against the Bears but also some reason for caution.

Why Tua’s Performance Was Promising

Tua backers have always used one factor in his defense: he didn’t have a proper offseason during his rookie season. This is his chance to prepare for a season truly.

I have always been a critic of Tua, but after watching the first preseason game, I can see some encouragement in his performance. He looks far more confident not only in throwing the deep ball but also around the pocket.

He found some nice passes to all three of his tight ends. He firstly found Adam Shaheen with a short pass on 2nd and 6 early in the first quarter and later found Durham Smythe in double coverage for a nice gain. However, his best throw of the day was for his number one tight end.

With 10:50 left of the first quarter and the Dolphins on 2nd and 6, Tua found Mike Gesicki with a dime. He was left with time in the pocket, a credit to his offensive line, which mostly struggled in this game.

Tua then threw a beautiful pass to Gesicki for a 50 yard gain, with the tight end managing to rustle up a few extra yards with a spin move.

There was also a nice pass to wide receiver Mack Hollins in very tight coverage, and Tua also had joy finding new running back Malcolm Brown, who caught two receptions for a combined 31 yards.

The Reason For Caution

Despite the encouraging display, there were some areas for concern. He was playing with a poor offensive line, but his worst moment came when his line protected him well.

With the Dolphins on 1st and 10 in touchdown territory on the field, Tua attempted to find Shaheen in double coverage with a risky pass.

Bears cornerback Deandre Houston-Carson picked off the ball in the end zone as Tua’s day was complete.

#Bears deny Tua and the #Dolphins and come away with the interceptionpic.twitter.com/we1qlI7ezl — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 14, 2021

If there’s any positive to take from this, is that it’s a preseason game. Tua needs to make mistakes to learn, and the preseason is the perfect time for it. He will now know not to make such risky passes come the regular season.

Tua finished with 99 yards (8 out of 11), 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but it is one that Dolphins fans can get behind. Optimism can legitimately grow if he fixes his red zone productivity during the other two preseason games.