It seems like for the past 15 years; the Miami Dolphins have been trying to fix the offensive line to build that unit as a group so it is more than just above average. For at least one more season, this fanbase will have to endure subpar offensive line play again it appears.

What Was the Plan?

After trading up in the second round of the 2021 Draft to select OT Liam Eichenberg from Notre Dame, this fanbase seemed to believe the final piece was added to a line that was poised to take a leap forward in development. Fin fans almost universally expected a line that had Austin Jackson at Left Tackle. Solomon Kindley at Left Guard. Skura or Dieter at Center. Robert Hunt at Right Guard and the Eichenberg would make a move to right tackle to create a line poised to improve. This has not come to fruition.



What is Reality?

Unfortunately, the “same old Dolphins” vibes are reverberating throughout social media due to the lackluster start for the offensive line this pre-season. Austin Jackson had a horrible first pre-season game, Kindley looks out of shape on the “2nd” team, and Eichenberg takes snaps at left guard. What the hell happened?

I do not blame the fans for this feeling. In this league, especially with a second-year QB still learning how to be a pro, offensive line play is crucial to winning in the NFL. It is even more crucial in the post-season, where establishing a running game is paramount.

Miami could very well make the playoffs this year, but it will be almost impossible for the team to contend for a conference title without quite an improvement this season from the offensive line compared to 2020. All signs are pointing toward moderate to no improvement at best. Dolphins fans can only hope that the line does not regress so badly that it causes Miami to miss the playoffs altogether.