It’s tough not to really worry about the offensive line coming off of week one of the preseason, and we definitely need to see improvement this week vs Atlanta. Austin Jackson, who really has been struggling lately, struggled during day one of the joint practices this past week. On day two of the joint practices, the offensive line seemed to have a much better day overall.

New addition, tackle Greg Little, had some nice blocks throughout the day. Along with stronger performances from guard Robert Hunt and left tackle Austin Jackson, the offensive line had a better day on Thursday. Others who had strong showings Thursday were Emmanuel Ogbah, who had multiple sacks, rookie safety Jevon Holland and Jamal Perry who each pulled in interceptions.

Wide receiver Preston Williams And linebacker Elandon Roberts also returned to the practice field and were taken off PUP. Tua Tagovailoa also continues to have a very strong camp, although he did throw an interception to Isiah Oliver.

With improvement across the offensive line this past week, one of the major things I will be watching for Saturday night is how they look in a game. If Miami can find their five best linemen and get them to gel, the sky is the limit for this offense. The line needs to do a better job opening up running lanes for what looks to be an intriguing battle for snaps in the running back room with 2nd year back Salvon Ahmed turning heads so far in training camp.



Xavien Howard also says he will be suiting up making his 2021 debut against the Falcons. Last week, without Howard, Byron Jones, and Emmanuel Ogbah, the Dolphins’ defense held the Chicago Bears offense without a first down till late in the 2nd quarter. This week will be a much tougher test with guys like former MVP Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, and rookie sensation Kyle Pitts lining up across the field.

All eyes will be on 2nd-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he looks to build off his so far impressive training camp and week 1 preseason performance. Tua has been turning heads this training camp with his command of the offense while also being more aggressive in throwing the ball downfield. Dolphins fans will be watching closely to see if Tua can keep progressing and show he is the franchise quarterback. With only 3 preseason games this year, it’s unknown whether game 2 or 3 will be the dress rehearsal.

Tune in at 7 pm Saturday to watch your Miami Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Atlanta Falcons in week 2 of the preseason. Fins Up.