In this episode of the Phinish Line, hosts Reason, Richmond Webb and Mr. BallGame discuss the Dolphins preseason loss to the Chicago Bears, the joint practices between the Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons as well as the upcoming game Saturday night between the Dolphins and Falcons.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

