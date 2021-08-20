How has a month gone by? Well, Alex was gone for most of it and in Miami to boot. He attended camp while there and had MANY observations, SOME of which are discussed in this episode. Tua? OLine? RBs? Defense? Early guesses at how the WR room will look when the Dolphins cut down to 53 (with a surprise in there). There’s also a few observations about the pre-season game against the Bears. Listen in to this episode for a “real” look at Dolphins camp, some sarcasm and humor, and more.

