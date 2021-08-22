**Apologies Tom’s audio breaks up a few times in this show

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom are back to break down the Dolphins’ near-flawless performance in their 37-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. They talk about the outstanding performance by Tua Tagovailoa and how he looked poised, confident, and in total control of the offense. Also, Sam Eguavon had a night to remember as we discuss his 4 sack game and how his odds of making the Dolphins roster have greatly increased. They also speculate on who and who may not play in the preseason finale next week vs Cincinnati. To close out the show Mike and Tom give their predictions on who will make the Miami Dolphins 53 man roster and who might some of the final cuts may be. Plus, a special announcement regarding the DolphinsTalk.com Military Contest that just keeps growing and getting better and better. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

