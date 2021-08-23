Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss the Atlanta game. We’ll take a look at how we see the depth on this team. Louis feels that Chris Grier could be in trouble after this season even though he has said this is the best roster we’ve seen in a long time. He’ll explain why.
Dolphins v Falcons Reactions – Depth Looks Much Improved
Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss the Atlanta game. We’ll take a look at how we see the depth on this team. Louis feels that Chris Grier could be in trouble after this season even though he has said this is the best roster we’ve seen in a long time. He’ll explain why.