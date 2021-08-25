On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to talk about all the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, the guys talk about the Lynn Bowden release, and will the Dolphins release him with an injury settlement or will they have him on IR all year and not play till 2022? We talk about the pros and cons of that situation. They also talk about some of the big takeaways from the Dolphins win over Atlanta last weekend and what do the guys want to see this upcoming Sunday in the final preseason game vs Cincinnati. Then they go to the mailbag and answer listener questions on offensive line depth, Liam Eichenberg, should there be a reason to worry about Jalen Phillips and the media negativity around Tua. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

