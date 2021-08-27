The TuAmigos Podcast is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge are here to bring their perspective to the DolphinsTalk.com Family. On today’s show, they talk about the new-look Miami Dolphins offense we have here in 2021. How Tua has made great progress and what the ceiling is for him this year, what can we see out of Myles Gaskin, and a total breakdown of what this offense is this year and what it can be. Also, they talk about the log-jam at wide receiver and who may not be here after the final cuts. Plus, they preview this Sunday’s final preseason game vs Cincinnati. They also talk about Colin Cowherd and his very negative stance on Tua which he seems to be changing some. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.

