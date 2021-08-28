The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens swapped late-round picks on Saturday in a trade where the Dolphins added Center Greg Mancz.

Another #Ravens trade: Baltimore is sending versatile OL Greg Mancz to the #Dolphins with a late-round pick swap being the compensation, sources say. Solid, new depth for Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2021

Mancz went undrafted in 2015 and was with the Houston Texans through 2020, including starting all 16 games for Houston at center in 2016. Although in 2020 he bounced back and forth between the Texans’ active roster and practice squad. The Texans released him in January of 2021 and he then signed with the Baltimore Ravens later in January 2021 to be added to their practice squad. Mancz has played in 58 NFL games starting 28 of them. Dolphins’ current co-offensive coordinator George Godsey was with Mancz during his time in Houston.

In Miami, he will give the Dolphins quality depth at both guard and center. And because of the Dolphins’ lack of quality center on the roster, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Mancz eventually take over the starting Dolphins center position in time if he proves himself to be the best player at the position. Matt Skura who the Dolphins signed to a 1-year deal this past offseason now most likely will be let go and not make the Dolphins 53 man roster. Skura had issues snapping the ball last year for the Ravens and this past week had numerous bad snaps at Dolphins’ practice.

