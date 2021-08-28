DolphinsTalk.com MORNING HEADLINES

The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Cinncinati to take on the Bengals Sunday at 4 pm in the preseason finale. The game will be nationally televised on CBS, so Dolphins fans across the country will be able to watch this game live. In his media session on Thursday, Head Coach Brian Flores stated that starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in this game. On the other hand, the Bengals did say that 2nd-year quarterback Joe Burrow will play some in this game. Burrow has yet to play in any preseason game this year up until this point.

Coach Flores went on to say he will rest most of the starters this week vs. Cincinnati. So look for a lot of back-ups who are still fighting for spots on the final 53 man roster to get the majority of the playing time to give one last impression on this coaching staff and put a quality performance on tape for other teams to see should they not make the Dolphins final roster.

One thing Dolphins fans will be monitoring is 2nd round draft pick, Liam Eichenberg. He did leave Thursday’s practice early with an apparent right leg injury. And he did not practice on Friday with the team. Eichenberg has the chance to win the starting right tackle job heading into the preseason and many fans are curious to see him play the position again this weekend. No word on the severity of the injury Eichenberg has or if he will suit up and play Sunday afternoon.

Watch Brian Flores Press Conference in full below

Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media ahead of practice. https://t.co/7NclAVTD0v — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 26, 2021

DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network

The newest addition to the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network is The TuAmigos Show hosted by Carter and Jorge. Listen to their episode from Thursday below as they talk about Tua’s progression this preseason and how he looks like a totally different quarterback this year, Colin Cowherd and his love-hate relationship with the Dolphins and Miami Dolphins Fans, as well as a preview of this Sunday’s preseason game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.



DolphinsTalk.com Commentary

DolphinsTalk.com blogger Evan Morris wrote a piece on the importance of the preseason for a lot of NFL players. Check out what he had to say below.

Miami Dolphins in the Community

Miami Dolphins superstar linebacker Jerome Baker worked with Football Unites partners, the North Miami PD, and City of North Miami News to provide much-needed supplies that will be sent to help the citizens of Haiti who are recovering from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the island a couple of weeks back and killed over 2,000 people. More than 7,000 homes were destroyed, and over 30,000 people were left homeless after the earthquake.

DolphinsTalk Quote of the Day

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was asked about working with NFL great Vince Wolfork when he visited Dolphins Training camp a few weeks back. Here is what Davis had to say regarding his time with Vince:

“Yeah, he was here like three weeks ago. “He was teaching me his technique. Him looking at blocks, looking at formations. He was teaching me a lot of things when he was here at practice.”

Daily Dose of Dan

Daily Dose of Dan brought to you by @DolphinsTalk.com pic.twitter.com/vQKs1uDWUF — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 28, 2021

Trivia

What AFL All-Star Game linebacker did the Dolphins send to the Patriots as part of the trade that brought Pro Football Hall of Fame Linebacker Nick Buoniconti to Miami?

(Scroll to the bottom of the page for the trivia answer)

National Media Perspective

Former NFL Quarterback Dan Orlovsky of ESPN recently broke down the tape of Tua’s performance vs. the Falcons in the second preseason game, and he heaped a lot of praise on the 2nd year Dolphins quarterback. Click below to see what Dan had to say regarding Tua.

Weather at Hard Rock



+ 88 ° F + 90° + 83° Miami Gardens See 7-Day Forecast

DolphinsTalk Miami Dolphins Fantasy Nugget

With a lot of Fantasy Football Drafts taking place over the course of the next two weeks, Dolphins fans, of course, are always interested in which Miami Dolphins players are guys they should be targeting or avoiding this season. While Fantasy Football is an inexact science and various fantasy "experts" have a wide range of opinions, I want to focus today on Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to see what is expected of him this year. Kyle Yates from FantasyPros had this to say about this key Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

Parker's been a steady fantasy option over the past year or so, but that was particularly with Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB. While Parker can certainly still have some big games here or there, his skillset doesn't match up with what Tagovailoa prefers to do at QB. It's likely that we see Tua lean on players like Waddle or Fuller more and more as the season progresses, which puts Parker more in the low-end FLEX conversation.

This Day in Dolphins History

August 28th, 2014 Dolphins Beat the St. Louis Rams 14-13 in Preseason Finale.

Trailing 13-0 heading into the 4th quarter, quarterback Seth Lobato led two touchdown drives to lead Miami to a 14-13 victory. Wide receiver Matt Hazel had 4 receptions for 79 yards and caught the game-winning 22-yard touchdown pass with 6:15 remaining to give the Dolphins the lead.

Friendly Reminder

With the first Miami Dolphins home game of the season three weeks away, please remember the clear bag policy at Hard Rock Stadium to make getting into the stadium as easy and seamless as possible. If you need a refresher on the clear bag policy, please click below to brush up on all of the information.

Answer to Trivia Question: John Bramlett

Please be sure you are following DolphinsTalk.com on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and subscribe to the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network on our various platforms with the links below.