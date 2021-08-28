On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is flying solo and talks about everyone’s favorite topic, Deshaun Watson to Miami trade rumors. The big news story that broke on Saturday that the Dolphins remain interested in trading for the troubled Houston Texans quarterback and Mike tries to separate FACT from FICTION on this entire situation. Plus, Mike talks about the Saturday evening report from NFL Insider Aaron Wilson on how the two sides are talking but a trade between them is not imminent as they aren’t close on terms of a trade. Will Miami Trade for Watson? Why is Miami still interested even at this late point in time? Why are Dolphins fans surprised by this story? And why Miami trading for Watson doesn’t mean Tua-Time is over in Miami and why Tua is still going to be your quarterback for the 2021 season. All of this and much much more on this topic on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



