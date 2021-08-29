DolphinsTalk.com Morning Headlines

It’s game day, and the Miami Dolphins take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 4 pm eastern time this afternoon in their preseason finale. The game will be broadcast to the entire country on CBS. Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will be calling the game, and AJ Ross will be the sideline reporter.

Head coach Brian Flores announced many of the starters would not be playing in this game as he gives them some rest in preparation for the Sep 12th Week 1 regular-season contest vs. the Patriots. There are a few things to keep an eye on in this game. For one, will Liam Eichenberg and Jevon Holland play? Both second-round picks of the Dolphins in this past April’s draft have had injuries recently, and fans are curious to see if they can play in this game, a sign the injuries are minor. Plus, both have an outside shot at winning a starting position on this team at their positions, respectfully. Also, the battle for the last few wide receiver spots on this team is heating up, and which one of the “bubble guys” can maybe stand out and lock down a roster spot. Mack Hollins, Jakeem Grant, Kirk Merritt, and Malcolm Perry are guys to keep an eye on.

The Dolphins on Saturday placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. This move would end the season for Biegel unless the Dolphins were to release him with an injury settlement, allowing Biegel to become a free agent and sign with another team or sign back with the Dolphins. Biegel missed all of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles tendon, and he hasn’t been able to practice since the Dolphins went to Chicago a few weeks back, and he was spotted in a walking boot.

The Dolphins, who lack offensive line depth, made a trade Saturday morning with the Baltimore Ravens to acquire veteran G/C Greg Mancz. The teams swapped late-round picks, and Mancz is now a member of the Dolphins. This move could be a sign that the Dolphins are looking to move on from Matt Skura. Mancz played with the Houston Texans between 2015-2020; in 2016, he started every game at center for Houston. Current Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey was in Houston during this time. In 2020 Mancz bounced back and forth between Houston’s active roster and their practice squad. Houston released Mancz in January of this year, and the Ravens signed him to their practice squad a week later.

DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network

The Dolphins were all over the news on Saturday as multiple outlets are reporting the Dolphins are still interested and in ongoing talks to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson via a trade. Mike recorded a late-night Saturday evening show breaking down all of the news and rumors from Saturday and tried to separate Fact from Fiction on these reports and speculated what may happen in the coming days, weeks, months in regards to Watson possibly being traded to Miami.

DolphinsTalk.com Commentary

Ashley Munson from here at DolphinsTalk.com wrote about a new study that ranks fan bases of all 32 teams entering the 2021 season and which fan base is the most excited. The Dolphins came in 2nd place in the polling done by Sidelines. And came in 1st place in polling that determined which fan base is most excited to return to NFL stadiums this season. Read more about this below.

Miami Dolphins in the Community

Since June 2020, the Miami Dolphins have teamed up with the United Way of Broward County to provide meals to people in need and help fight food insecurity in South Florida. In the MISSION UNITED BROWARD project alone, the Miami Dolphins have distributed over 1,650 meals and 2,475 pounds of food. In total, the Dolphins have distributed 493,009 meals and 739,514 pounds of food in the South Florida region.

A big THANK YOU to our friends at the @MiamiDolphins Foundation who generously provided meals (over 2,400 pounds of food!!!) to Veterans served by our MISSION UNITED program . #missionaccomplished pic.twitter.com/UPrYP6ZTlJ — United Way of Broward County (@UnitedWayBC) August 23, 2021

DolphinsTalk Quote of the Day

In his media session on Thursday, head coach Brian Flores was asked about the hot topic issue around the NFL these days and players being vaccinated. When asked if when it comes to a final decision on who makes the final 53 man roster if a player’s vaccination status plays any role, Coach Flores had this to say.

“We will keep the best players, vaccinated or unvaccinated.”

Daily Dose of Dan

Daily Dose of Dan brought to you by @DolphinsTalk.com pic.twitter.com/7E2RzPGZG7 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 29, 2021

Trivia

What Pro Bowl Defensive End from the University of Florida wore uniform #93 for the Dolphins from 1995-2000?

(Scroll to the bottom of the page for the trivia answer)

National Media Perspective

News broke on Saturday that the Miami Dolphins are the front-runners to land Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade. NFL Senior writers for CBS Sports Pete Prisco and Jonathan Jones give their opinion on the rumor and story.

Weather at Hard Rock



+ 89 ° F + 89° + 83° Miami Gardens See 7-Day Forecast

DolphinsTalk Miami Dolphins Fantasy Nugget

With a lot of Fantasy Football Drafts taking place over the course of the next two weeks, Dolphins fans, of course, are always interested in which Miami Dolphins players are guys they should be targeting or avoiding this season. While Fantasy Football is an inexact science and various fantasy "experts" have a wide range of opinions, I want to focus today on Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin to see what is expected of him this year. Kyle Yates from FantasyPros had this to say about Myles from a fantasy football perspective this upcoming season.

"Gaskin took advantage of his opportunity nicely last season and was a solid fantasy option when he was fully healthy. Amassing 47 targets in 10 games, Gaskin showed off his receiving ability and didn't look too shabby as a runner as well. While this could be a rotation at RB in Miami this upcoming season, Gaskin appears to have the lead role locked down, and he should be the first option we look at in fantasy drafts. He's a high-upside selection as a RB2 this draft season."

This Day in Dolphins History

August 29th, 2019: Dolphins Beat Saints in Preseason Finale 16-13

In the 2019 preseason finale, the Dolphins traveled to New Orleans and beat the Saints 16-13 to close out their preseason slate. Dolphins' quarterback Jake Ruddock played the entire game at the position and went 22 for 29 for 229 yards and a touchdown. On the ground running back, Mark Walton rushed for 52 yards on 12 carries.

Friendly Reminder

2021 MetLife Takeover Tickets are on sale now. Be sure to get your tickets ASAP before the prices jump for tickets next month. For any and all information regarding the 2021 Metlife Takeover go to metlifetakeover.com or contact Igor on Twitter @DolfansNYC. This year's Metlife Takeover is November 21st, 2020

Don’t forget to get your tickets to the #MetLifeTakeover before the price goes up next month! https://t.co/WBakByuzhC pic.twitter.com/NOid9kA493 — Dolfans NYC (@DolfansNYC) August 20, 2021

Please be sure you are following DolphinsTalk.com on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and subscribe to the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network on one of our various platforms with the links below.

Answer to Trivia Question: Trace Armstrong