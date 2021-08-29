On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom are back to break down the Dolphins’ comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the preseason Finale. And as a BONUS: This is a Watson Free Show as we only talk about the game and the upcoming roster cuts that will be made by the Dolphins. The Dolphins beat the Bengals 29-26 thanks in large part to Reid Sinnett connecting on a long 4th down hail mary touchdown pass late in the 4th quarter to give Miami the lead and from that point they held on for the victory. We talk about who played well, who played poorly and what bubble guys may have locked up a roster spot, and who may be let go come Tuesday at 4 pm. We also talk about the Greg Mancz trade and the Dolphins offensive line situation heading into the season. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.