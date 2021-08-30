Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss the Bengal game. We talk about who impressed and who for whatever reason didn’t. We touch on the Watson rumors and give our thoughts. Lou is in a bit of a mood as he blasts the officials, Goodell, and the NFL numbering system. Michael is playing hurt as he’s got a cold so please excuse the voice.
Related Posts
DT Daily 12/5: Kenyan Drake’s Role in the Offense
December 5, 2018
Landon and Jeff Show: Dolphins Roster Shuffle
March 7, 2019
The Monologue: How Can the Dolphins Get to Where the Bucs Are?
February 10, 2021
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Should Fins Trade for a WR & Fins-Bills Preview
September 16, 2020