In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Miami Dolphins victory over Cincinnati on Sunday. Kevin goes over some of the position battles on this Dolphins roster and who he thinks will end up staying and will end up being let go. As well as which position groupings are a strength on this team and which ones seem to be a bit subpar. In closing, Kevin gives his thoughts on all of the Deshaun Watson to Miami talk that is out there these days. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.



