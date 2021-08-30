The Miami Dolphins have begun trimming their roster to get down to 53 men by Tuesday at 4 pm eastern time. There were a few surprises in players they let go, but for the most part, a lot of these names were expected. Here is a list of the transactions below. ***KEEP COMING BACK TO THIS PAGE UNTIL TUESDAY AT 4 pm EASTERN TIME FOR THE MOST UPDATED NEWS***

The #Dolphins are releasing LB Benardrick McKinney, source said. After arriving in a trade from the #Texans, McKinney is now on the move again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021

Dolphins release FB/TE Carl Tucker, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2021

Dolphins waived Robert Foster with an injury settlement. Dolphins WR coach Josh Grizzard raved about him last week. Could return at some point down the road if needed this season or sign elsewhere. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2021

A surprise: The #Dolphins have released C Matt Skura, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021

The Miami Dolphins have waived client DB Tino Ellis this morning. — Dan Saffron (@nflagentdan) August 30, 2021

Dolphins cut Tyshun Render, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2021

Dolphins release WR Khalil McClain, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2021