The Miami Dolphins have begun their cut down prior to the Tuesday afternoon deadline, releasing Center Matt Skura Monday evening. The move shouldn’t have come to a shock to Dolphins fans, but did to some national media members:

A surprise: The #Dolphins have released C Matt Skura, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021

Skura continued to struggle with bad snapping, which carried over from the 2020 season with Baltimore. He found himself buried on the depth chart and couldn’t come out of it. This move also isn’t a shock as the Dolphins traded for Greg Mancz who can play multiple spots on the offensive line. This looks like Michael Dieter may be the day one starter at Center for Miami. For all the latest cuts and news, be sure to check out Dolphinstalk.com as we will update the moves as they happen.