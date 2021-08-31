DolphinsTalk.com Morning Headlines

The deadline for all NFL teams to have their roster down to 53 men is 4 pm eastern today, Tuesday. The Miami Dolphins have already begun making roster cuts and let go of a handful of players on Monday. For an updated list on those roster cuts, please CLICK HERE. And keep checking this list throughout the day Tuesday, as it will be updated when more players are let go.

The biggest surprise cut on Monday was that of linebacker Benardrick McKinney and center Matt Skura. In March, McKinney, the Dolphins, acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for defensive end Shaq Lawson. The Dolphins re-worked McKinney’s contract a few months back to reduce his salary cap number as well. But that wasn’t enough for McKinney to keep a roster spot on the Dolphins this year. A big part of this release may be the return of Elandon Roberts off the PUP list. Roberts was the Dolphins’ middle linebacker in 2020 but went down with a serious knee injury late in the year when Miami played the Raiders. He now appears to be fully recovered, and his return to the field appears to have played a factor in Miami moving on from McKinney.

The Dolphins signed center Matt Skura this past offseason to replace Ted Karras at center. Skura had his issues snapping the ball last year with Baltimore and, in this training camp, was bouncing back and forth between the 2nd and 3rd string offensive line unit. With Michael Deiter having a firm grasp of the starting center position and the Dolphins then trading for back-up center Greg Mancz on Saturday, Skura it appears didn’t have a role on this team moving forward.

The elephant in the room for the past 4 days is the rumors and speculation that the Dolphins will trade for Deshaun Watson. National media reporters from Peter King, Albert Breer, Charles Robinson, Mike Florio, and Aaron Wilson have all chimed in on this situation with their thoughts and opinions. Also, various sports TV debate shows such as ESPN First Take, UNDISPUTED with SKIP and SHANNON, and The Herd with Colin Cowherd have also discussed this topic. We have video up on the website of all of these clips. Head to the main page of DolphinsTalk.com to view them.

DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network

Kevin Dern was back with a brand new episode of DolphinsTalk.com Weekly. In this episode, Kevin talks about the Dolphins’ victory in Cincinnati on Sunday as Kevin was in attendance for that game. He also gives his thoughts on what position groups are the strengths of this Dolphins team heading into the 2021 season. And Kevin shares his thoughts on this Watson to Miami situation.



DolphinsTalk.com Commentary

New DolphinsTalk.com blogger Jay Pessin wrote an article on “The Dread of Breaking News” regarding how many long-time Dolphins’ fans see any breaking news regarding the Dolphins; they are expecting the worse. Jay gives some examples from the past as to why man Fin Fans have that sinking feeling in their guy when they see the “breaking news” headline. Check out what Jay had to say below.

Miami Dolphins in the Community

Last Friday, August 27th, the Miami Dolphins teamed up with City Furniture for an event at Hard Rock Stadium where they surprised 50 kids in South Florida with a brand new bed. Take a look at some of the pictures below.

Last night at @HardRockStadium, we joined together with @CityFurniture for their Delivering Hope event where we surprised 50 kids in the South Florida area with a new bed! pic.twitter.com/2UQcfLgBAs — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2021

DolphinsTalk Quote of the Day

During his Monday morning press conference, the Miami Dolphins head coach was asked about the Deshaun Watson rumors out there. This is what he had to say about the situation.

“I think there’s always rumors. There’s always speculation. There’s always some form of distractions and I think as a team we’ve got to block that stuff out and play. I thought they did that yesterday and I think that’s something that all players deal with in the National Football League. There’s always something going on. There’s always something that – some form of speculation or controversy and we just block it out, ignore it and move on.”

Daily Dose of Dan

Trivia

What undrafted running back from Ball St was the leading rusher in back-to-back playoff seasons in 1994 and 1995 for the Dolphins?

(Scroll to the bottom of the page for the trivia answer)

National Media Perspective

The Dolphins have been in the spotlight for the past 72 hours as numerous reports are out that they are the frontrunners to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Dan Orlovsky, Max Kellerman, and Harry Douglas on ESPN First Take discussed this situation and what the Miami Dolphins should do.

Weather at Hard Rock



+ 90 ° F + 90° + 79° Miami Gardens See 7-Day Forecast

DolphinsTalk Miami Dolphins Fantasy Nugget

With a lot of Fantasy Football Drafts taking place over the course of the next two weeks, Dolphins fans, of course, are always interested in which Miami Dolphins players are guys they should be targeting or avoiding this season. While Fantasy Football is an inexact science and various fantasy "experts" have a wide range of opinions, I want to focus today on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller to see what is expected of him this year. Kyle Yates from FantasyPros had this to say about Fuller from a fantasy football perspective this upcoming season.

We already know that Will Fuller won't be available for the first game of the 2021 NFL season, which could scare some fantasy managers off of pulling the trigger on him in their drafts depending on where his ADP lands. If he's available at a major discount, I'm pulling the trigger all day long. The Dolphins have done a ton to surround Tua Tagovailoa with talent this off-season and Fuller is merely one of the additions. While Fuller might be more of a boom-or-bust FLEX play when everyone is healthy and on the field, we know from last season in Miami that health is never a guarantee. With Fuller's big play explosiveness, plus the potential for an increased target share if Devante Parker struggles with injuries again, Fuller has the potential to smash his ADP. My Very Early Projection: 49-739-5.

This Day in Dolphins History

August 31, 2001: Vikings Beat Dolphins 20-7 in Preseason Finale

The Minnesota Vikings, led by starting quarterback Daunte Culpepper, who played most of the first half, beat the Dolphins 20-7. Culpepper was 7 for 15 for 96 yards, and he also ran for 55 yards on the ground. Culpepper did have one interception in the game, and he was picked off by Dolphins 2001 first-round draft selection Jamar Fletcher. The Dolphins played this game without five starters on defense.

Friendly Reminder

DCC XII will be on Feb 26, 2022, but you can sign up now for the event at the DCC WEBSITE. And if you donate on the website for over $100, you will receive a nice DCC One Team-One Fight shirt as Mike did from here at DolphinsTalk.com. Be sure to go to the DCC website and get involved with the Miami Dolphins organization's great event every year.

Please be sure you are following DolphinsTalk.com on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and subscribe to the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network on one of our various platforms with the links below.

Answer to Trivia Question: Bernie Parmalee