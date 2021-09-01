On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Steven talks about the 53 man roster the Dolphins now have as of Tuesday at 4 pm. Who were some of the surprise cuts the Fins made? Will guys like Gerrid Doaks, Reid Sinnett, Kirk Merritt, and others slip through waivers and be able to be added to the Dolphins practice squad? Steven talks about Brian Flores and what he said at his press conference and of course the big story from Tuesday in which the Miami Dolphins had to issue a statement where owner Stephen Ross publically supporting Tua as the Dolphins starting quarterback. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.