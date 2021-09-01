Field Yates of ESPN is reporting the New England Patriots have claimed former Miami Dolphins WR Malcolm Perry off of Waivers. Perry will play the Dolphins in Week 1. Perry was the only player Miami released who was picked up off waivers by another team. The Dolphins decision to restructure Grant’s contract and make him a 1-year player who is a free agent after this year, instead of sticking with Malcolm Perry will be one that will be talked about for many years of Perry has a lot if success in New England. With New England’s lack of depth and quality at wide receiver, Perry most likely isn’t just there for a week to give intel on the Dolphins for their Week 1 match-up. The Patriots were prepared to sign Perry as an UDFA after the 2020 draft before Miami selected late in the final round.

The Miami Dolphins claimed CB Elijah Campbell who was waived by the NY Jets yesterday. No word who Miami has released to create this roster spot. Campbell played in 3 games for the Jets in 2020 and is a nickel cornerback who the Jets really liked. Campbell didn’t win the Jets nickel CB spot in camp and was let go on Tuesday.

