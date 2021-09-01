With all of Tuesday’s roster cuts now clearing waivers, the Miami Dolphins have added the below players to their practice squad.

Linebacker Calvin Munson joining Dolphins practice squad, per source — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2021

As expected, RB/rookie seventh round pick Gerrid Doaks has agreed to join the Dolphins practice squad, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2021

Non-Practice Squad Note: To make room for the Elijah Campbell signing the Dolphins released safety Jamal Perry

Dolphins release safety Jamal Perry, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2021

Kirk Merritt joining Dolphin practice squad, per source — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2021

QB Reid Sinnett is signing back with Dolphins practice squad, source says, after a strong preseason. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 1, 2021