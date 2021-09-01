With all of Tuesday’s roster cuts now clearing waivers, the Miami Dolphins have added the below players to their practice squad.
Linebacker Calvin Munson joining Dolphins practice squad, per source
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2021
As expected, RB/rookie seventh round pick Gerrid Doaks has agreed to join the Dolphins practice squad, per source.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2021
Non-Practice Squad Note: To make room for the Elijah Campbell signing the Dolphins released safety Jamal Perry
Dolphins release safety Jamal Perry, per source.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2021
Kirk Merritt joining Dolphin practice squad, per source
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2021
QB Reid Sinnett is signing back with Dolphins practice squad, source says, after a strong preseason.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 1, 2021
Former Auburn CB Javaris Davis, who impressed Dolphins in training camp, is joining Miami's p-squad. So Doaks, Davis, Pankey among players Fins have told they want to sign to p-squad.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2021