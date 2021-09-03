Hello, hello, hello, Miami Dolphins fans! The 2021 NFL season is nearly upon us! If you’re like us here at DolphinsTalk.com, that means that you’re busily preparing for numerous fantasy football drafts, purchasing new Dolphins gear, and making sure your football viewing setup is ready to go. Well, allow me to add one more thing to your 2021 NFL season preparedness checklist: The Official 2021 DolphinsTalk.com NFL Survivor Pool Contest!

If you’ve never played in a Survivor Pool before, here’s how it works: each week of the season, you pick exactly one team who you believe will win their game. If you get it right, you advance to the next week. If you get it wrong, you’re out. It’s that simple — with one small catch. You can only choose each NFL team once. That means, you can’t just pick the Chiefs to win every single week. Once you pick a team to win, they’re off the table for the rest of the season. The game continues until only one person is left in the pool. And whoever that person is will receive a Miami Dolphins hat (or other gift of equal value) from Fanatics!

Entry into the pool is completely FREE! All you have to do is follow @SameOldDolphins on Twitter and then click THIS LINK to join. If you are asked for a “Group Name” or Password, enter the following:

GROUP NAME: DolphinsTalk.Com Survivor Pool

PASSWORD: DolphinsTalk

If you don’t have one already, you may have to create a Yahoo! Fantasy Sports account.

And that’s it! You’re in! All you have to do is remember to make your pick each week. From all of us here at DolphinsTalk.com, Happy Football Season! Good luck!