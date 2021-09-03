DolphinsTalk.com Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins continued to add to their practice squad on Thursday. They signed three recent players they let go in Jason Strowbridge, Tino Ellis, and Cameron Tom to the practice squad. They also signed undrafted rookie offensive linemen Kon Smith who was cut by Atlanta and former Florida Gators WR Brandon Powell. Powell went undrafted in 2018 and has been in the NFL with the Lions and Falcons.

Rookie offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg and tight end Adam Shaheen missed practice on Thursday due to lower-body injuries. Their status for the week 1 game vs New England is in doubt.

Rookie safety Jevon Holland switched his jersey number from 22 to 8 and rookie cornerback/safety Trill Williams switched his number from 51 to 6. The number 6 is the number Williams wore at Syracuse.

DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network

Thursday evening we held our annual DolphinsTalk.com Season Preview Roundtable with Mike, Ian, Josh, and Aaron “the Brain”. Hear the guys’ predictions for the Dolphins 2021 season, how many games they think the team will win, and much more.

DolphinsTalk.com Commentary

DolphinsTalk.com Blogger Ryan VanHoover wrote an article talking about Benardrick McKinney’s release and how there may be a pattern of the Dolphins acquiring players via trade or free agency and not sticking around long on the roster.

Miami Dolphins in the Community

September is #NationalSuicidePreventionMonth & we are partnering with @DrBrandtFNDN @MiamiDadeCounty & @mayordlc to bring awareness to resources and support available. If someone you know needs help locating mental health resources, call 800-273-TALK. #FootballUnites pic.twitter.com/jjjC6pfwDY — Miami Dolphins Foundation & Community Relations (@FinsOffTheField) September 1, 2021

DolphinsTalk Quote of the Day

Miami Dolphins Tight End Mike Gesicki had this to say about his teammate Albert Wilson.

“You can tell he’s invested in himself and working extremely hard for this opportunity. You saw in training camp, the speed and ability to make plays downfield and catch and run, similar to how he was in 2018 when you saw that burst.”

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday to Miami Dolphins center Michael Deiter

Daily Dose of Dan

Daily Dose of Dan brought to you by @DolphinsTalk.com pic.twitter.com/IMru8nUoAD — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) September 3, 2021

Trivia

Who punted more times for the Dolphins than any other player?

(Scroll to the bottom of the page for the trivia answer)

National Media Perspective

Former NFL Punter and current WWE Commentator Pat McAfee had some fun with Dolphins fans on Twitter on Wednesday evening. On Thursday he opened up his national radio show talking about the interaction and fun back and forth he had with Dolphins fans on Twitter.

Weather at Hard Rock



+ 89 ° F + 90° + 76° Miami Gardens See 7-Day Forecast

DolphinsTalk Miami Dolphins Fantasy Nugget

With a lot of Fantasy Football Drafts taking place over the course of the next few days, Dolphins fans, of course, are always interested in which Miami Dolphins players are guys they should be targeting or avoiding this season. While Fantasy Football is an inexact science and various fantasy "experts" have a wide range of opinions, I want to focus today on Miami Dolphins rookie WR Jaylen Waddle to see what is expected of him this year. Kyle Yates from FantasyPros had this to say about Waddle from a fantasy football perspective this upcoming season.

"Waddle has the draft capital to his name, he has the speed and explosiveness to make an impact for fantasy, and he has familiarity already with his QB in Miami. We've seen rookie WRs step into the NFL and produce right away and Waddle could be the next one in line. With Fuller and Parker on the outside, Waddle will be able to settle into the slot and take short passes from Tua and create with his agility after the catch. He should see plenty of work from week one and I would not be surprised if he's in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year when it's all said and done. I'm drafting him everywhere I can this season."

This Day in Dolphins History

September 3rd, 1995: The Miami Dolphins Blowout the NY Jets 52-3 on Opening Day

Dan Marino threw for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Dolphins to an easy win on opening day vs the Jets. NY Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason was intercepted 3 times in the game by the Dolphins defense.

Friendly Reminder

With the first Miami Dolphins home game on the horizon, here is a reminder of the gate opening times at Hard Rock Stadium.

Parking Gates:

Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium parking gates open four (4) hours prior to kickoff.

University of Miami – Hard Rock Stadium Green Lot parking gates open five (5) hours before kickoff and all other lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff.

Other Major Events – Hard Rock Stadium parking gates open times will vary. Please check www.HardRockStadium.com prior to the event for gate opening times.

Stadium Gates:

Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium gates open two (2) hours prior to kickoff.

University of Miami – Hard Rock Stadium gates open ninety (90) minutes prior to kickoff.

Other Major Events – Hard Rock Stadium gates open times will vary. Please check www.HardRockStadium.com prior to the event for gate opening times.

Answer to Trivia Question: Larry Seiple 633 times from 1967-1977