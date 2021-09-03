In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about a variety of topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins They discuss the Miami Dolphins roster cuts and how Jakeem Grant survived and restructured his contract as well. The boys play the “BREAK OUT” or “BUST” game with some players on this 2021 Miami Dolphins roster. They discuss if the Dolphins can win the AFC East this season. They also play the “TUA” or “Who-A” game as well. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.



