Field Yates of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins have placed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and reserve tight end, Adam Shaheen, on the COVID-19 list. If Austin Jackson is unable to play Greg Little will be starting at left tackle Sunday vs the Patriots.

