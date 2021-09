In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the current Miami Dolphins offensive line group and is it good enough. He goes over the current 53 man roster and practice squad for the Fins. Plus, he previews this week’s game vs New England. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.



