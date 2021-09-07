Watching football on a Friday evening is a genuinely excellent end of a workweek. It’s always accompanied by a meetup with friends and drinks. Sometimes, though, you should stay at home and watch a football match alone. This always occurs when the game requires a good analysis and a written report.

Writing a report is a demanding task. Not only do you have to give up on hanging out with friends, but you should also be highly focused when analyzing the match. Other than that, you need to know what to include in the report and in which order to put it. At some point, you might even think about delegating the task. Doing that is elementary; it takes a few clicks to buy custom essay or any other written document. Nonetheless, you might want to consider writing the task yourself, especially after reading this step-by-step guide.

Learning background

Before doing a thorough analysis, it is imperative to learn more about the two teams. When researching, pay attention to team players, most vital participants, and coaches. It will shed light on teams and their capabilities. Also, make sure to locate some information about substitutions. You may also provide the physical characteristics of players and highlight the dark horses of the match. This will spark the readers’ attention and make them follow the analysis.

Watching a match and taking notes

Whether or not your friends surround you when watching a match, it is effortless to succumb to emotions. As a result, your analytical thinking becomes shady, and you can’t examine the game objectively.

Watching the match alone may not be helpful, either, if you don’t record crucial episodes. Try jotting down everything you find essential. Even if you don’t include specific notes in your work, they will still be helpful to learn strategies, personnel decisions, and the outcomes of the game.

Including critical information right away

There is no need to keep an intrigue when writing a football report. Readers need to know the final score, who scored a touchdown, field goal, or safety. It would be best if you provided such info in the report’s introduction.

Importantly, though, you should balance numbers and descriptive elements when writing an introduction. Although the audience craves to know who won, it doesn’t need to learn everything immediately. Besides, too many numbers can tire the readers and make them feel they know everything about the match and can skip reading what’s left.

Inverting a pyramid

Inverting a pyramid is prevalent in report writing. It points out critical events in the match as early in the report as possible. When a player scores a touchdown, don’t leave this trump at the end of your report. Such key information must appear at the beginning of a body part.

Try sorting out such moments by importance. For instance, put a touchdown in the first section, a field goal in the following paragraph, etc. You may add some interesting info, like those about skirmishes and other minor conflicts at the end, to spice up the content. But again, be cautious; include such information only when analyzing the audience and knowing the readers would appreciate it.

Citing direct participants

It is hard to consider various perspectives when watching a match. What we find unimportant can actually be critical. If you want to write more than a dry report, get familiar with interviews with direct participants of the match. Choosing the best quotes voiced by coaches and players will make your report insightful and let the readers look at the match and its outcomes differently.

Analyzing the teamplay

Writing a report is more than reviewing the match. Apart from giving information about the teams, players, and scores, it is crucial to analyze the entire play. The latter comprises multiple aspects. Regardless of your involvement in football, make sure to write about:

Psychological conditions: competitiveness, concentration, collective spirit

competitiveness, concentration, collective spirit Physical attributes: stamina and intensity

stamina and intensity Technical characteristics: performance of technical aspects

performance of technical aspects Tactics: unity in executing actions

unity in executing actions Up and downsides: accomplishments and failures

Including the Nash Equilibrium

The Nash Equilibrium is a mathematical concept in game theory. It contains several factors determining whether a team’s strategy was more offensive or defensive. Each strategy profile involves all the players’ actions at a particular moment in the match. The job of the Nash equilibrium is to identify the strategy profile that is the most successful for every player.

Keep in mind that it strongly relies on mathematics. So if you have a knack for it and statistics, you can build solid work. Conversely, if you are unsure, we recommend leaning more toward the team’s behavior and actions that do not require a mathematical approach.

Drafting and editing the piece

Once you collect information from the above, you can draft your work and shape it according to a structure. Make sure to have a clear introduction with an opening sentence, background, and key information; a body with sorted information by importance; and a conclusion with a summation.

After writing the first draft:

Step away from it for a while. Take a break to restore your attention and analytical thinking and reapproach the piece. Check the content along with its coherence and accuracy.

Correct apparent mistakes and ensure citing authoritative sources accordingly. When you do that, your report should be ready for publishing.