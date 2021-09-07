Welcome to the debut episode of PICK 6 WITH DAVID BEARMAN! Each week, DolphinsTalk.com’s Josh Katzker is joined by lifelong friend and Deputy Editor of Sports Betting for ESPN.com, David Bearman to breakdown the latest Miami Dolphins news and developments from a bettor’s perspective. They will discuss player props, over/unders, and other betting odds and ends for each week’s Miami Dolphins matchup before choosing the best six games from the weekly NFL slate with the best values and most interesting action.

In this season preview episode, David breaks down season long Miami Dolphins player props and the guys go division-by-division and give their thoughts on the best value bets for NFL division winners.

Make sure to LIKE and SHARE this video and SUBSCRIBE to the DolphinsTalk YouTube channel!

If you liked this video, please follow us on Twitter: @DBearmanESPN & @AmplifiedtoRock.

This video is for entertainment purposes only. Please bet responsibly.