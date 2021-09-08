The Miami Dolphins fanbase has been sold “hope” in previous years and more times than not they have been let down. 2021 feels different though in many ways.

I think Dolphins fans should have hope and really believe in this team heading into the season. Here are a few of the things I believe to be true about this Miami Dolphins team in 2021.

I believe Tua is the answer at quarterback and I think he is someone who can lead the Dolphins to the playoffs this year and consistently in years to come.

I believe Liam Eichenberg will be the long-term answer at right tackle and be the man who protects Tua’s blind-side for many years to come.

I believe Jaylen Waddle will bring explosiveness to this Dolphins offense they haven’t seen in many many years. Plus his toughness and grit will rub off on other players on this offense and we will see an offense that is not only capable of a big play at any time but will create many big plays in 2021.

I believe DeVante Parker will stay healthy for the majority of the season and give us 14 solid games.

I believe Raekwon Davis is a name that ALL football fans around the league know by the end of the 2021 season.

I believe the Dolphins win total of 9.5 is spot on and you should be the OVER on that and make some money this year.

I believe Jaelen Phillips will have 5 sacks and by the end of the year will be a guy that drives opponents nuts with his ability to get after the quarterback.

I believe Andrew Van Ginkel doubles his sack total from 5.5 to 10 in 2021.

I believe the Dolphins will add a running back to this roster before the month of September is over and that person will end up being a big factor in Miami’s offense this year.

I believe Byron Jones will end 2021 with more interceptions than Xavien Howard.

I believe in head coach Brian Flores and his ability to motivate, coach up, and game plan for opponents each week.

I believe the Dolphins will go 11-6 and make the playoffs this year.

I believe Miami Dolphins fans will have a lot of fun watching this team and will enjoy the ride!