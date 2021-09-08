The start of the 2021 NFL season is almost here and the Miami Dolphins are preparing for their first game of the season, where they will travel to Foxboro to take on Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. That means it’s time to do our final 2021 season preview! For this video, a number of contributors to DolphinsTalk.com have given their thoughts on each of the Miami Dolphins’ positional groups and predicted how they think the Dolphins will fare in 2021. Will they improve on last season? Will they make the playoffs? Will Tua take a big step forward? How will the Dolphins utilize their tight ends? Can the defense repeat its 2020 performance? How will they fare on special teams? We answer all these questions and more in the official DolphinsTalk.com 2021 Miami Dolphins Season Preview video!

VIDEO CONTRIBUTORS

Dan Jablonski: https://twitter.com/dan_jablonski

Tom Ernisse: https://twitter.com/dolphinstalktom

David Bearman: https://twitter.com/dbearmanespn

Aaron Katzker: https://twitter.com/aaronthebrain

Reason: https://twitter.com/the_real_reason

Dante Collinelli: https://twitter.com/DanteCollinelli

Mike Oliva: https://twitter.com/Dolphinstalk

Kevin Dern: https://twitter.com/kevinmd4

Josh Katzker: https://twitter.com/amplifiedtorock