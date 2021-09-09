After a few weeks pandemic related delay, Scott and Alex are back in the studio to discuss everything Dolphins. What happened? Thoughts on the last preseason games. The 53 man roster. The practice squad. Events “of the day.” This is their traditional game by game season predictions episode. Additionally, some further predictions on Miami Dolphins records that will be broken this year. Who? How? Finally, a short, light preview of game 1 vs. the Patriots. Mac Jones? Tua?

