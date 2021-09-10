To celebrate the Miami Dolphins home opener against the Buffalo Bills, the team will host a series of pop-up celebrations and giveaways starting Monday, September 13. These interactive events will incorporate fans, local businesses, and community partners.

EVENT: FUEL UP FOR GAMEDAY presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union

WHEN: Monday, September 13, 2021

WHAT: The first 100 fans visiting the following locations will receive a free cup of coffee:

WHERE: Latin Café – 1192 W. 49th St. Hialeah, FL 33012 (8 – 10 a.m.)

La Carreta – 10633 NW 12th St. Miami, FL 33172 (8 – 10 a.m.)

Dos Croquetas – 10505 SW 40th St., Miami FL 33165 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

EVENT: Celebrate our Youth presented by Football UNITES™

WHEN: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

WHAT: The Miami Dolphins will surprise local students from Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation after-school programs, Gwen Cherry Bulls youth football program and the NFL YET Center at Gwen Cherry Park Boys & Girls Club and with Miami Slush.

WHERE: Gwen Cherry Park – 7090 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33147 (5 – 7 p.m.)

EVENT: Prepárense para el Tailgate presented by Publix

WHEN: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

WHAT: Vamos de Compras! Fans can visit the Publix in Altos Plaza to take part in a tailgate tour to meet Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and receive exclusive giveaways.

WHERE: Publix – 121 SW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33135 (12 – 2 p.m.)

EVENT: Discover your Gameday Ale presented by VEZA SUR

WHEN: Thursday, September 16, 2021

WHAT: Fans will be able to sample the new Miami Dolphins brew, “Born and Raised” at Veza Sur. Season Ticket Members will receive a free exclusive Miami Dolphins x Veza Sur “Born and Raised” Crowler.

WHERE: Veza Sur – 55 NW 25th St. Miami, FL 33127 (5 – 7 p.m.)

EVENT: Celebrate our Community presented by Pepsi

WHEN: Friday, September 17, 2021

WHAT: The Miami Dolphins are visiting iconic entertainment and sports location with a mobile claw truck.

WHERE: Traz Powell Stadium – 11380 NW 27 Ave, Miami, FL 33167 (6 p.m.)

Miami Beach/Lincoln Road Mall – Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (12 p.m.)

EVENT: Celebrate our Community presented by Pepsi

WHEN: Saturday, September 18, 2021

WHAT: The Miami Dolphins will visit the South Florida Flag Football League with the team’s mobile claw truck.

WHERE: Wimberlly Field – 4000 NE 3rd Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33334 (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)