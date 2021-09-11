Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Miami Dolphins’ first game of the 2021 regular season. They look at what the Dolphins need to do on both sides of the ball to come home from Foxboro with a Week 1 victory. They also briefly look at the Dolphins’ 53-man roster, Tua not being named a team captain, and injury updates. Plus, they share their biggest hope for the Dolphins’ 2021 season. All this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
