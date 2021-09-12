In a surprising move, the Miami Dolphins listed 2nd-year cornerback and 2020 Dolphins 1st round draft pick Noah Igbinoghene as INACTIVE for Sunday’s game vs New England. Noah is healthy and this is a healthy scratch. Being a 1st round draft selection expectations are high for the young cornerback and to start his second season not being able to play, yet being healthy, is a sign of where he stands on the Dolphins’ depth chart. Also, back-up left tackle Greg Little was listed as inactive which is a sign that 2nd-year offensive linemen Austin Jackson will play.