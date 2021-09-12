On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom are back to break down the Dolphins’ week 1 victory over the New England Patriots. The Dolphins traveled to Foxborough and came away with a big 17-16 win against a division rival in their house. The Dolphins forced 4 fumbles and recovered 2 of them and none bigger than late in the 4th quarter as the Patriots were going in for the go-ahead score. We talk about Tua looked in this game and his performance as well as the debut performance for Dolphins 2021 first-round draft pick Jaylen Waddle. We talk about the Dolphins bend but don’t break defense that was very opportunistic and came up with big stops at key times in this win. As well as the play of Liam Eichenberg at left tackle, the Dolphins run defense, and the Dolphins use of Jacoby Brissett and the wildcat on offense. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.



