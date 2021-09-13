By Mike Oliva

The Miami Dolphins opened the 2021 regular season with a 17-16 victory in Foxborough, Massachusetts, over division rival the New England Patriots. The Dolphins’ defense forced four fumbles in this game and recovered two of them, and that played a large part in the Dolphins securing this victory. A late forced fumbled caused by Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was the big play that brought the victory home for the Dolphins and essentially sealed the victory.

Rookie offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg started the game for the Dolphins at left tackle as Dolphins starting offensive tackle Austin Jackson suited up but did not play in this contest. Austin Jackson missed practice all week due to being on the COVID-19 list, but he was activated and cleared to play on Saturday. Eichenberg was a 2nd round draft pick out of Notre Dame who did play left tackle in college, but in this training camp and preseason for the Dolphins, he got extensive work at left guard and right tackle. Eichenberg had some ups and downs throughout the game but held his own in his first career NFL start.

With the Dolphins recovering two fumbles in this game, they extended their “turnover streak” to 23 games in a row. It is currently the longest streak in the NFL in this category.

DeVante Parker in this game went past 4,243 career receiving yards, moving into 7th place on the all-time Miami Dolphins receiving list, and passing Brian Hartline. Parker also caught his 300th career NFL reception in this game.

Quote of the Day

Jaylen Waddle on Catching his 1st NFL Career Touchdown vs. the Patriots

“It was a great play call. My teammates helped me get open. I gave the ball to my Mom after the game.”

Miami Dolphins in The Community

The Miami Dolphins Junior Football Program has engaged with over 15,000 High School Football Student-Athletes in the South Florida region over the past 5 years. In an effort to grow participation of both boys and girls football teams, the Dolphins have supported all 142 varsity high school football programs in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach County schools through team visits, equipment donations, character building, and game-day experiences.

The @MiamiDolphins are impacting youth football in a big way. The team has engaged with more than 15,000 high school football student athletes throughout South Florida over the past five years 👏https://t.co/buZW7KnpeL pic.twitter.com/TJ5Nd3obs5 — NFL Play Football (@nflplayfootball) September 8, 2021

Trivia

Who played the most seasons among defensive players in Dolphins history?

On This Day

September 13, 1976: The Miami Dolphins opened the 1976 season with a Week 1 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The Miami Dolphins opened the 1976 season at Rich Stadium in Buffalo, NY, with a 30-21 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese was 13 for 21 with 1 touchdown leading the Dolphins to the victory. The Dolphins had over 400 yards of total offense, over 200 yards on the ground, and running back Norm Bulaich led the Dolphins on the ground with 107 yards rushing.

The Week Ahead The Dolphins return to Miami for a week of practice ahead of their first home game of the 2021 season on Sunday, September 19 vs. the Buffalo Bills. For information on this week’s home kickoff celebrations, visit dolphins.com/kickoff/. To purchase tickets to Sunday’s 305 Reunion home kickoff vs. the Bills, click here.

Answer to Trivia Question: Jason Taylor with 13 seasons (1997-2007, 2009, 2011)

