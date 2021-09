In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Miami Dolphins victory over the Patriots in Week 1. He recaps the game and talks about all of the big moments that led to a Dolphins victory. Kevin also gives an early Week 2 preview of the Dolphins’ next opponent the Buffalo Bills. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.



