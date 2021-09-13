Aaron and Josh are back to celebrate a big Dolphins win in Week 1 over the disgusting New England Patriots! They look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game, giving compliments where they are due and criticism where it’s warranted. All the storylines are covered: Tua vs. Mac, Flores vs. Belichick, Miami vs. New England, and more! It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
SUBSCRIBE!
APPLE PODCASTS
SPOTIFY
STITCHER
SOUNDCLOUD
RSS
FOLLOW US!
TWITTER
@SameOldDolphins
@AmplifiedtoRock
@AarontheBrain
FACEBOOK