The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed superstar DT Raekwon Davis on the injured reserve, he will miss at least 3 weeks. No word if this is a short-term injured reserve where he may return this season. Or if his 2021 season is now over.

Roster Moves | We have placed defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 14, 2021

Per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, this is not expected to be a season-ending injury though.

A reminder that players can return to action after 3-week minimum stay on injured reserve. Not expected to be season-ender. Vet John Jenkins gets larger role with Davis out. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 14, 2021

