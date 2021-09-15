DolphinsTalk Podcast: Dolphins vs Bills Preview and Prediction

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Dolphins vs Bills Preview and Prediction

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to break down the Dolphins big week one win over the Patriots, talk about all of the news in the world of the Miami Dolphins from this week, and look ahead to Sunday’s Home Opener vs the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. First, the guys talk about what took place last week in Foxborough with the Dolphins win. Did Mac Jones outplay Tua? Does it matter at the end of the day? They talk about all of the big news from the week like the return of Will Fuller, Adam Shaheen, and Austin Jackson to the Dolphins line-up. Should Austin Jackson get his job back or should Liam Eichenberg stay at left tackle? Mike and Ian debate that. Then they look ahead to this Sunday’s huge game between Miami and Buffalo. Can the Dolphins end their 5-game losing streak to the Bills? Will the Dolphins finally stop Josh Allen? Mike makes his FEARLESS PREDICTION and tells you what he thinks. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

