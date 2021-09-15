On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Steven talks about how the bend but don’t break Dolphins defense worked last week vs the Patriots. He also shares his thoughts on how Miami’s offensive played with some new faces in new spots last Sunday, as well as how Miami’s offensive weapons shined during Week 1. In looking ahead to this upcoming weekend Steven talks about what Miami will need to do to stop Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and the high-powered Buffalo Bills offense. Steven also talks about the big news from Tuesday that Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was placed on IR and having to miss three games, and what will the Dolphins do to replace him. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



