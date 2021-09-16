Aaron and Josh are back with a look ahead to the the Dolphins’ big Week 2 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. They discuss an elevated role for Christian Wilkins and then dive into what the Dolphins need to do on both sides of the ball in order to upset the Bills. They both feel like the Dolphins have closed the gap on Buffalo. The big question is can the Dolphins snap their five-game losing streak against the Bills? Find out what they think on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

