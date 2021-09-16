The Splash Zone is back for Episode 2! Host Dan Jablonski recaps the week 1 victory over the New England Patriots and previews the upcoming clash with the Buffalo Bills. Miami has had no answers for Buffalo in recent memory and that must change if the Dolphins want to win an AFC East title. Listen now to see the keys to the game for week 2 and how Miami might be able to stop Josh Allen and company.

Listen now:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-splash-zone-a-miami-dolphins-podcast/id1550208896?i=1000535565142

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3t7wowSAfPXmtIXYP7y3kO?si=UzQdBGecR6eo0RhIjRTyDQ&dl_branch=1

Google: https://podcasts.google.com?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xNTk2MzEzLnJzcw%3D%3D&episode=QnV6enNwcm91dC05MjA3ODM3