W is for Win! W is for Waddle! The Dolphins went to Foxboro and got the W over the Pats. The Dolphins are ALONE in first place in the AFC East after week 1 and the Two Old Dolfans can’t wait to talk about it. Eyeball observations from the game (as usual) with more PFF stats to support or refute them. These two are super excited about Waddle but do they say he’s our best rookie? Some controversy on game management. Some fun chatter about the new Power rankings. A look at next week’s matchup with the Bills. (Do they change their season prediction?). Listen in for wisdom.

