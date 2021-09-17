Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Will Fuller will not practice today (Friday) and will miss Sunday’s game vs the Buffalo Bills. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked if Fuller will return to the team this season and play for the Dolphins and he wouldn’t say.

Will Fuller will not practice today and will not play Sunday due to a personal issue, Brian Flores says. Flores declines to say if he believes Fuller will return to the team this season. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 17, 2021

Flores, asked if Fuller will return to team this season, won't say. "One day at a time. He has my support. Things happen. When they happen, they're not part of normal every day, it's a surprise from that standpoint. He's dealing with it. We'll support him." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 17, 2021

Fuller missed Thursday’s practice with a personal matter. It was said not to be injury related.

