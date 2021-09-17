by Mike Oliva

DolphinsTalk.com

Morning Headlines

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller was absent from Thursday’s practice. The team announced he was not injured, and it was an excused absence due to a personal matter.

Andrew Van Ginkel, Adam Shaheen, and Preston Williams who were all limited in Wednesday’s practice, were full participants for Thursday’s Miami Dolphins practice.

Sunday’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills will be broadcast at 1 pm eastern time on FOX. The announcers for the game will be Brandon Gaudin (play by play) and Matt Millen (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local FOX affiliate, CLICK HERE to see the Week 2 NFL TV Map. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on 560 The Joe WQAM and KISS Country 99.9 FM. Also, the Miami Dolphins Radio Feed can be heard on SIRIUS/XM Ch 230.

Hard Rock Stadium is the first venue to be FAREcheck Certified. This Sunday and for all Dolphins Home Games, there will be four grab-and-go’s on the 100 and 300 levels with numerous options for the food allergy community, all produced in a FAREcheck Kitchen.

Did you know we are the first venue to become FARECheck-certified? 👏 We’ll have four grab and go’s on the 100 and 300 Levels with plenty of options for the @FoodAllergy community all produced in our FARECheck Kitchen. pic.twitter.com/MqR8gGwVW9 — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) September 16, 2021

Latest Dolphins Podcast

New Drive Time Podcast! 📬 Your questions

👃 NFL picks

👀 Weekend college prospect guide

🔊@JohnCongemi helps us breakdown Bills at @MiamiDolphins Presented by @AutoNation https://t.co/9SkDw7RukZ pic.twitter.com/N3km0XCxRj — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 17, 2021

Quote of the Day

Dolphins Linebacker Jerome Baker on the 2020 Week 17 Loss to the Buffalo Bills

“Last year was last year. We watched the film and saw what we did wrong.”

Miami Dolphins in the Community

The Miami Dolphins and CITY Furniture welcomed 5 Breakthrough Miami scholars to Hard Rock Stadium for a Big Surprise.

Partnerships lead to Breakthroughs. The @MiamiDolphins and @CityFurniture welcomed five Breakthrough Miami Scholars to the @HardRockStadium for a big surprise! 🎁 We are grateful to the Miami Dolphins and CITY Furniture for your partnership. @FinsOffTheField #FootballUNITES pic.twitter.com/O0PgIbOBHR — Breakthrough Miami (@BreakthroughMia) September 16, 2021

Trivia

In 2019, Brian Flores became the second former assistant coach to Bill Belichick to becomes the Miami Dolphins head coach. Who was the first?

(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)

On This Day

September 17, 2000: Dolphins Retire Dan Marino’s #13 and Beat the Ravens 19-6

Behind two touchdowns from running back Lamar Smith (1 rushing, 1 receiving), the Dolphins beat the Baltimore Ravens 19-6 on Sunday Night Football. At halftime of this game, the Miami Dolphins organization honored recently retired quarterback Dan Marino and retired his #13 jersey.

Gameday Information

Game-Time Temperature for Sunday, Sep 20th in Miami Gardens: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Parking Lots Open at 9 am

Gates Open at 11 am

Kickoff at 1 pm

For More Information on the Hard Rock Stadium Clear Bag Policy: CLICK HERE

Answer to Trivia Question: Nick Saban. He served as Bil Belichick’s defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-94