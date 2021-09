Josh Couture is back with another episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Point After podcast here on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network. On today’s show, Josh talks about the upcoming game between Miami and Buffalo and he is joined by Buffalo Bills writer/podcaster Dan Mitchell. Also, Josh goes over and recaps some of the Week 1 action that took place last weekend. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Point After Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE